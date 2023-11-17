Endurance Real Estate Sells 342,098 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southern New Jersey

DELRAN AND SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Endurance Real Estate Group, a developer based in metro Philadelphia, has sold a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 342,098 square feet in the Southern New Jersey communities of Delran and Swedesboro. The specific addresses of the shallow-bay buildings, all of which were constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, were not disclosed. The buyer was Taurus Investment Holdings. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill, Lauren Dawicki, Dan McGovern and Charlotte Sands of CBRE brokered the deal. The portfolio was fully leased to 22 tenants at the time of sale.