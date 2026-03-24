Endurance Real Estate Sells Light Industrial Portfolio Near Pittsburgh for $53.5M

SEWICKLEY, PA. — Regional owner-operator Endurance Real Estate Group has sold a portfolio of six light industrial buildings totaling 379,440 square feet in Sewickley, located northwest of Pittsburgh, for $53.5 million. Known as the 79 North Portfolio, the buildings are situated on a combined 88.3 acres and feature an average clear height of 22 feet. Mike Hines, Brad Ruppel and Joe Hill of CBRE, along with Mateo Villa and Connor Jangro of local commercial services firm Genfor Real Estate, brokered the deal. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT. The portfolio was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.