Endurance, Thackeray Sell 174,572 SF Industrial Facility in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — A partnership between an affiliate of Endurance Real Estate Group and Thackeray Partners has sold a 174,572-square-foot industrial building located at 2075 Loucks Road in York. The sales price was $11.3 million. Built in 1980, expanded in 1986 and renovated in 1996, the building features 18- to 30-foot clear heights and proximity to Interstates 76 and 81. John Plower, Ryan Cottone and Zach Maguire of JLL represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer. The property was 100 percent leased to York Wallcoverings at the time of sale.