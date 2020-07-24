REBusinessOnline

Endurance, Thackeray Sell 240,358 SF Industrial Complex in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Penn Logistics at Bucks totals 240,358 square feet.

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based Endurance Real Estate Group and Texas-based Thackeray Partners has sold Penn Logistics at Bucks, a 240,358-square-foot industrial complex in Fairless Hills, located in between Philadelphia and Trenton. The sales price was $18 million. The four-building property was built between 1968 and 1970 and features 24-foot clear heights, 42 dock doors and proximity to Interstates 295 and 95. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

