Enduring Real Estate Brokers $5M Sale of Vacant Gas Station, Convenience Store in Escondido, California

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Enduring Real Estate has brokered the sale of a vacant gas station located at 2004 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. As attorney-in-fact, Dan Forde of Hoffman and Forde sold the asset to ASA Danial LLC for $5 million. Kevan McDougal and Joe Wojdowski of Enduring Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.

The 23,087-square-foot parcel features a convenience store, auto repair facility, 16 gas dispensers and four 10,000-gallon double-wall tanks. Due to health issues of the previous ownership, the station was not operational for several years. The buyers plan to reopen the gas station after a six-month renovation.