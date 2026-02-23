Monday, February 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Enduring Real Estate Brokers $5M Sale of Vacant Gas Station, Convenience Store in Escondido, California

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Enduring Real Estate has brokered the sale of a vacant gas station located at 2004 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. As attorney-in-fact, Dan Forde of Hoffman and Forde sold the asset to ASA Danial LLC for $5 million. Kevan McDougal and Joe Wojdowski of Enduring Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.

The 23,087-square-foot parcel features a convenience store, auto repair facility, 16 gas dispensers and four 10,000-gallon double-wall tanks. Due to health issues of the previous ownership, the station was not operational for several years. The buyers plan to reopen the gas station after a six-month renovation.

You may also like

ICP Acquires Remaining 134 Acres at Miami Valley...

JLL Arranges Sale of 180-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community...

Triad Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 94-Unit...

Cabot Properties Sells 112,500 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

LevRose CRE Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Ventura Gateway...

Legacy Property Management Divests of 50,000 SF Office...

Avison Young Brokers $16M Sale of Midtown North...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 125-Room Hotel in Metro...

BWE Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community...