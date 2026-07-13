Monday, July 13, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Energy Capital Partners Signs Office Lease Expansion in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Energy Capital Partners has signed an office lease expansion in Lower Manhattan. The infrastructure investment firm previously occupied the entire 58th floor of One World Trade Center and has now taken the entire 59th floor, yielding a total footprint of 70,425 square feet. Eric Zemachson and Corey Borg of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides, also with Newmark, along with internal agents Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, which developed One World Trade Center in partnership with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

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