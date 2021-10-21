REBusinessOnline

Energy Consulting Firm Signs 62,535 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Global energy consulting firm Opportune has signed a 62,535-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at Pennzoil Place, a 1.4 million-square-foot office complex located at 711 Louisiana St. in downtown Houston. The firm will now occupy floors 31 through 34 at Pennzoil Place, which also houses a Starbucks Coffee and a Chick-fil-A. Tyler Garrett and Eric Anderson of Transwestern represented the landlord, Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc., in the lease negotiations. Lucian Bukowski of CBRE represented Opportune, which has been a tenant at Pennzoil Place since 2005.

