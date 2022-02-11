Energy Firm Signs 98,616 SF Office Lease Extension at Greenway Plaza in Houston

Gulf South Pipeline Co. has been a tenant at Greenway Plaza in Houston since 2006.

HOUSTON — Gulf South Pipeline Co., a midstream provider of natural gas, has signed a 98,616-square-foot office lease extension at Greenway Plaza, a 52-acre campus located between Houston’s Uptown and downtown areas. The company will continue to occupy space at the 746,824-square-foot Nine Greenway Plaza building. J.P. Hutcheson and Rima Soroka represented the landlord, Parkway, on an internal basis in the lease negotiations. Christopher Oliver and David Guion of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.