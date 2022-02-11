REBusinessOnline

Energy Firm Signs 98,616 SF Office Lease Extension at Greenway Plaza in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Greenway-Plaza-Houston

Gulf South Pipeline Co. has been a tenant at Greenway Plaza in Houston since 2006.

HOUSTON — Gulf South Pipeline Co., a midstream provider of natural gas, has signed a 98,616-square-foot office lease extension at Greenway Plaza, a 52-acre campus located between Houston’s Uptown and downtown areas. The company will continue to occupy space at the 746,824-square-foot Nine Greenway Plaza building.  J.P. Hutcheson and Rima Soroka represented the landlord, Parkway, on an internal basis in the lease negotiations. Christopher Oliver and David Guion of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  