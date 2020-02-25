REBusinessOnline

Energy Surveying Firm Signs 97,295 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co., a Norwegian provider of surveying services for the energy industry, has signed a 97,295-square-foot office lease renewal at 10451 Clay Road in Houston. Doug Little and Louann Pereira of Transwestern represented the landlord, Office Properties Income Trust, in the lease negotiations. Jon Silberman of NAI Partners represented the tenant.

