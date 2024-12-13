Engage Multifamily Residents Year-Round with Seasonal Amenities

By Becky McLaughlin, WithMe Inc.

As the seasons change, so do your residents’ needs and desires. Providing amenities and planning events that align with these shifting demands can be a game-changer for property managers. In fact, resident events have been shown to boost satisfaction, improve online reviews and impact lease renewal decisions, making them an essential tool for long-term property success.

According to WithMe Inc.’s 2025 amenity outlook survey, which gathered insights from senior multifamily professionals at the country’s top property management companies, including Bozzuto, Greystar and Willow Bridge, there is a rise in resident demand for multipurpose spaces where they can relax, connect with neighbors and work.

Becky McLaughlin, WithMe Inc.

Finding ways to transform these common spaces to align with the changing seasons not only enhances resident satisfaction but also fosters a vibrant community atmosphere where people feel empowered to live, work and play year-round.

Warming up the cooler months

As temperatures drop, residents tend to spend more time indoors, increasing foot traffic in the lobby and shared spaces. This presents the perfect opportunity to transform these areas into cozy spots where they can comfortably work, connect and unwind. Imagine plush seating, soft lighting and a hot coffee and cocoa amenity that invites residents to linger longer.

Something as simple as hosting a game night or a watch party for a popular sports team can turn an ordinary winter evening into an inviting, community-centered experience. Experiential activities such as coloring parties, terrarium-building workshops and candle-making classes offer creative ways to reimagine shared spaces, transforming them into interactive areas where residents can connect and engage during the colder months.

Resident events don’t need to be limited to indoor spaces. Your outdoor areas can remain inviting with the right additions — like heated patios, fire pits or weather-resistant furniture — offering residents a place to roast a marshmallow and enjoy the fresh air.

Making the warmer months cool

When the weather heats up, so does the desire to be outside. WithMe’s survey highlighted that spaces for outdoor activities remain a top priority for residents. Spring and summer are the perfect time to bring your outdoor spaces to life, offering fitness classes in the courtyard, hosting outdoor movie nights or bringing in a local food truck for a resident picnic.

Get a bit more creative by installing onsite garden plots where residents can get their hands dirty planting their own herbs or vegetables. You can take that experience one step further by hiring a local chef to host a cooking workshop using the home-grown produce.

Get the most out of your amenities, year-round

Offering exciting seasonal amenities and events is only part of the resident engagement equation. Effectively managing the amenities will ensure they remain valuable and enjoyable all year.

Reduce overcrowding: One way to effectively offer equal access to and enjoyment of your amenities is by leveraging digital booking systems. These also streamline operations, reduce the burden for onsite teams and help property managers gather real-time insights into the services that drive resident satisfaction.

Increase event participation: If you’re experiencing low resident attendance at your events, consider increasing your promotional efforts by posting in your resident app, displaying flyers around the property, sending emails and utilizing social media platforms. This approach not only highlights your onsite team’s organization but also generates excitement and encourages greater engagement.

Incorporate resident feedback: No one knows what a community is missing better than those who live there. Gathering and acting on resident feedback is critical for keeping amenities fresh, relevant and appreciated. WithMe’s survey respondents emphasized the value of aligning offerings with resident preferences.

Property managers can gain the insights they need to make informed decisions through surveys, suggestion boxes or even casual conversations. Closing the loop by demonstrating how feedback has shaped the community is also extremely important. This transparency between the property management team and residents helps foster trust, a sense of belonging and retention.

Amenity planning doesn’t have to be complicated, but it should always be thoughtful. By embracing the seasons and taking the time to cater to residents’ wants and needs, property managers can create spaces that unite residents, boost engagement and add lasting value to their property.

Becky McLaughlin is vice president of marketing at WithMe Inc., a provider of amenity services and solutions for residential communities. This article originally appeared in the November 2024 issue of Heartland Real Estate Business magazine.