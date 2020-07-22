Engel Burman Completes 120-Unit Assisted Living Community on Long Island

The Bristal at Mount Sinai on Long Island consists of 76 assisted living units and 44 memory care residences.

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — Seniors housing developer and operator Engel Burman has opened The Bristal at Mount Sinai, a 120-unit assisted living community in the Long Island hamlet of Mount Sinai. The Bristal at Mount Sinai has 76 assisted living apartments and 44 additional apartments for memory care. Monthly rents begin at $5,200 for assisted living and $8,400 for memory care. This is the 20th Bristal-branded community, with 15 of those located on Long Island.