Engineering Firm Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease Renewal at Remodeled Building in Evanston, Illinois

Owner Free Market Ventures recently completed a renovation of the property.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Energy, engineering and resource consulting firm Grumman/Butkus Associates has signed a 26,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 820 Davis Street in Evanston. The newly renovated building rises five stories and spans 85,985 square feet. The owner, Free Market Ventures, updated the exterior façade, lobby, common areas and amenities. Adam Showalter and Jessica O’Hara of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the lease. Grumman/Butkus has occupied space in the building for the past 20 years.