Engineering Firm Signs 38,357 SF Office Lease Expansion in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — LJA Engineering Inc. has signed a 38,357-square-foot office lease extension at 1904 W. Grand Parkway N. in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The employee-owned civil engineering firm is taking an additional 4,893 square feet to accommodate its growth. Anthony Squillante and Dustin Devine of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Parker Burkett and Eric Anderson of Transwestern represented the landlord, a joint venture between Insite Realty Partners LP and The Urban Companies.

