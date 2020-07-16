Engineering, Logistics Firm Signs 185,344 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Engineering and logistics firm Communication Test Design Inc. (CTDI) has signed a 185,344-square-foot industrial lease at Lakeside Ranch 1001 in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Flower Mound. The deal brings the 634,564-square-foot building to full occupancy. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates and John Morrissey of Jackson Cross represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Hyman handled negotiations internally for the landlord, Duke Realty, with JLL’s Craig Jones, Tom McCarthy and Fred Ragsdale serving as listing agents for the property.