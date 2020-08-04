Englewood Construction Completes Cannabis Dispensary in Chicago

This Windy City Cannabis dispensary is located at 923 W. Weed St.

CHICAGO — Englewood Construction has completed a new Windy City Cannabis-branded dispensary at 923 W. Weed St. in Chicago. The facility is the second recreational dispensary within Chicago’s city limits since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana on Jan. 1. Des Plaines, Ill.-based Camburas & Theodore Ltd. served as architect. Englewood has started work on a second Windy City Cannabis location at 1413 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park, a western suburb of Chicago. The dispensary is slated to open in September. Bill Di Santo, president of Lemont, Ill.-based Englewood, says that that the construction of cannabis projects is currently a bright spot for the firm given “a strong pipeline of work.”