Englewood Health to Open 53,222 SF Medical Office in Jersey City

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

2 Journal Square is a 325,000-square-foot office and healthcare building in Englewood, New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based provider Englewood Health will open a 53,222-square-foot medical office at 2 Journal Square, a 325,000-square-foot building in Jersey City. The space will include medical offices for orthopedics, pain medicine, primary care, diabetes, OB/GYN, cancer, cardiology, pulmonology, urology and colorectal surgery. In addition, there will be onsite urgent care, breast screening and imaging, an infusion center and a laboratory. Greg Barkan, Remy deVarenne and Sam Bernhaudt of CBRE represented Englewood Health in the 15-year lease agreement. GAIA Real Estate owns the building and recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of it.

