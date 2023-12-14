Enjoy Pure Food + Drink to Open at Lenexa City Center in Kansas

LENEXA, KAN. — Enjoy Pure Food + Drink has signed a lease to open at Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center. The 4,000-square-foot space will serve as the restaurant’s second location and is slated to open in fall 2024. Enjoy Pure Food + Drink is a health-forward restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, clean cocktails and a gluten-free and vegan bakery. John Nolan of Crossroads Real Estate Group represented the tenant, while Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented ownership on an internal basis. Future phases of Restaurant Row call for an additional 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 50,000 square feet of office space.