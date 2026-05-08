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CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Ensemble Investments Receives $110M Loan for 250-Room Hotel NIA in Menlo Park, California

by Amy Works

MENLO PARK, CALIF. — Ensemble Investments has obtained $110 million in financing for the refinancing and fund closing costs for Hotel NIA, an operating, full-service hotel in Menlo Park. Madison Realty Capital, working with Newfound Holdings, originated the loan for the borrower.

Offering 250 guest rooms, the hotel operates as part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection and is the only full-service hotel within the Menlo Gateway campus. Hotel NIA features 241 standard rooms, nine suites, three food-and-beverage outlets, a heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour fitness center and 301 valet parking spaces. Additionally, the hotel offers 15,345 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including the 4,968-square-foot Brilliance Ballroom.

Ensemble plans to transition hotel operations in-house to Ensemble Hospitality, its affiliated management platform.

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