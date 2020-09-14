REBusinessOnline

Ensemble Real Estate Acquires Three Life Sciences Buildings Philadelphia for $83M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Ensemble's newly acquired life sciences buildings at the Philadelphia Navy Yard total 366,803 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — California-based Ensemble Real Estate Investments has acquired a trio of life sciences buildings within Philadelphia’s Navy Yard for $83 million. The properties total 366,803 square feet and are occupied by WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc. Ensemble, which has five offices across the country, now owns five life sciences buildings totaling approximately 550,000 square feet within the Navy Yard. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

