Ensign Group Acquires 138-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of Park Manor of McKinney, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility in metro Dallas. Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, will own the real estate. This acquisition brings Ensign’s portfolio to 259 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across 13 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now own 106 real estate assets. The seller was not disclosed.

