Ensign Group Acquires 224-Unit Seniors Housing Campus in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of a post-acute care retirement campus located in Tempe.

The acquisition includes Tempe Post Acute, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility, and Desert Marigold Senior Living of Tempe, a senior living center with 72 assisted living beds and 90 independent living units.

These acquisitions bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 226 healthcare operations, 24 of which also include assisted living operations, across 13 states. Ensign owns the real estate at 92 healthcare operations.