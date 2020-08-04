REBusinessOnline

Ensign Group Acquires 224-Unit Seniors Housing Campus in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of a post-acute care retirement campus located in Tempe.

The acquisition includes Tempe Post Acute, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility, and Desert Marigold Senior Living of Tempe, a senior living center with 72 assisted living beds and 90 independent living units.

These acquisitions bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 226 healthcare operations, 24 of which also include assisted living operations, across 13 states. Ensign owns the real estate at 92 healthcare operations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  