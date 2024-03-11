Monday, March 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Ensign Group Acquires 45-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Atchison, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

ATCHISON, KAN. — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of Atchison Senior Village Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility in Atchison, located along the Missouri river about 45 miles northwest of Kansas City. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. A subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, acquired the real estate. Gateway Healthcare, Ensign’s Kansas-based subsidiary, will handle operations. Ensign’s portfolio totals 302 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across 14 states.

You may also like

MLG Capital Sells 323-Unit Copperfield Apartments in Fort...

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,055 SF Office Complex...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of Medical Office...

MassDevelopment Provides $39.9M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 322-Unit Self-Storage...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 125-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6M Permanent Loan for Northern...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sales of Three Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 108-Room La...