Ensign Group Acquires 45-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Atchison, Kansas

ATCHISON, KAN. — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of Atchison Senior Village Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility in Atchison, located along the Missouri river about 45 miles northwest of Kansas City. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. A subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, acquired the real estate. Gateway Healthcare, Ensign’s Kansas-based subsidiary, will handle operations. Ensign’s portfolio totals 302 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across 14 states.