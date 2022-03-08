Ensign Group Acquires 74-Bed Waterton Skilled Nursing Facility in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS— The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of The Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 74-bed skilled nursing facility in Tyler. The sales price was not disclosed. These acquisitions bring Ensign’s portfolio to 250 healthcare operations, 23 of which also include senior living operations, across 13 states. Ensign owns 102 real estate assets.