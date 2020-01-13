REBusinessOnline

Ensign Group Buys 217-Unit Seniors Housing Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Seniors Housing, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The Ensign Group Inc. has purchased the real estate and operations of The Healthcare Center at Patriot Heights, a seniors housing campus located at 5000 Fawn Meadow in San Antonio. The property features 59 skilled nursing beds and 158 independent living units. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The acquisition brings Ensign’s portfolio to 214 skilled nursing operations, 23 of which also include assisted living, across 13 states. Ensign owns the real estate at 90 of those properties.

