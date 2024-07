NEW YORK CITY — ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) has opened a 10,000-square-foot healthcare clinic in the Flushing area of Queens. In February, ENTA signed a long-term lease expansion and renewal at the property, expanding its medical footprint from 1,800 square feet. Jonathan Serko of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Miles Mahony of RIPCO Real Estate represented the landlord, Simone Development Cos.