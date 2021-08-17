REBusinessOnline

Entergy Signs 107,614 SF Office Lease Expansion at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Fortune 500 energy firm Entergy has signed a 107,614-square-foot office lease expansion at Hughes Landing, a 79-acre development located in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston.  The company is expanding by 53,604 square feet within the Lake Front North campus at Hughes Landing to provide additional space for its 650-plus employees. The Howard Hughes Corp. owns the property.

