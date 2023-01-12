REBusinessOnline

Enterprise Community Development Acquires Metro D.C. Workforce Housing Community for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1962, Parkside Terrace comprises one- and two-bedroom units spread across three- and four-story garden-style apartment buildings.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Enterprise Community Development Inc. has purchased Parkside Terrace Apartments, an 87-unit workforce housing community located in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The buyer plans to preserve the natural occurring affordable housing (NOAH) property by reserving units for households earning up to 60 percent of area median income (AMI). Enterprise Community Development purchased the community from an undisclosed seller for $20 million.

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided a $5 million bridge loan to the buyer through its Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund. Built in 1962, Parkside Terrace comprises one- and two-bedroom units spread across three- and four-story garden-style apartment buildings. Enterprise Community Development plans to make capital improvements to the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  