Enterprise Community Development Acquires Metro D.C. Workforce Housing Community for $20M

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Enterprise Community Development Inc. has purchased Parkside Terrace Apartments, an 87-unit workforce housing community located in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The buyer plans to preserve the natural occurring affordable housing (NOAH) property by reserving units for households earning up to 60 percent of area median income (AMI). Enterprise Community Development purchased the community from an undisclosed seller for $20 million.

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided a $5 million bridge loan to the buyer through its Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund. Built in 1962, Parkside Terrace comprises one- and two-bedroom units spread across three- and four-story garden-style apartment buildings. Enterprise Community Development plans to make capital improvements to the property.