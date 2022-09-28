REBusinessOnline

Enterprise Community Development Purchases Skyland Apartments in Southeast D.C. for $25.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

Originally built in 1939, Skyland Apartments is a 'naturally occurring affordable housing' (NOAH) community and comprises one- and two-bedroom duplexes and one-bedroom flats, as well as 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Enterprise Community Development Inc., an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, has closed on its $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments, a 224-unit community in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. Originally built in 1939, the “naturally occurring affordable housing” (NOAH) community comprises one- and two-bedroom duplexes and one-bedroom flats, as well as 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition from W.C. Smith was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act, which the residents began in 2019 before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. EagleBank and Capital Impact Partners provided acquisition financing. Winn Management is currently serving as property manager for Skyland Apartments. Enterprise Community Development will focus on the property’s redevelopment and rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with residents to keep rents affordable.

