Enterprise Community Development Reopens $51M Affordable Housing Community in D.C.

Located at 3300 6th St. SE, Randle Hill is a nine-building complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Enterprise Community Development (ECD) has reopened Randle Hill Apartments, a $51 million affordable housing property in Washington, D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood that was recently renovated. The property includes 195 apartments, including 20 set aside for formerly homeless individuals and families.

Located at 3300 6th St. SE, Randle Hill is a nine-building complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The renovations on the property include updated kitchens and bathrooms, new HVAC units, enhanced light fixtures and energy-efficient features. In addition, the property includes onsite resident services such as workforce development, case management, educational and financial literacy programs. ECD made sure no residents of Randle Hill were displaced during renovations.

District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency provided $25 million in bonds of construction financing and Bank of America provided a $26.5 million loan. Additional financing included $17.3 million from DCHFA’s HUD Risk Share program, $13 million from District’s Housing Production Trust Fund program, a $650,000 predevelopment loan from Neighborworks Capital and $15.3 million in low-income housing tax credit equity from Enterprise Housing Credit Investments LLC to support the development on behalf of Bank of America. Community Housing Capital provided an initial acquisition loan of nearly $17.8 million.

Associates Architects served as the architect of the redevelopment, and Hamel Builders and Wiencek was the general contractor.