Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Entos Design has begun construction on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program at Chateau Plaza, a 178,970-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood. Capital improvements will include upgrades to the lobby, tenant lounge, public corridors and boardroom, as well as the addition of a fitness center and outdoor patio. Chateau Plaza was originally built in 1985 and last renovated in 2011. A group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives owns the 18-story building and will rebrand it as 2515 McKinney. Stream Realty Partners manages the property and will market the newly renovated space for lease. Completion is slated for the fall.