Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
2515-McKinney-Dallas
Pictured is a rendering of the new outdoor patio that will be part of the capital improvement program at the office building formerly known as Chateau Plaza in Uptown Dallas. The building will also be rebranded as 2515 McKinney.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Dallas-based Entos Design has begun construction on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program at Chateau Plaza, a 178,970-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood. Capital improvements will include upgrades to the lobby, tenant lounge, public corridors and boardroom, as well as the addition of a fitness center and outdoor patio. Chateau Plaza was originally built in 1985 and last renovated in 2011. A group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives owns the 18-story building and will rebrand it as 2515 McKinney. Stream Realty Partners manages the property and will market the newly renovated space for lease. Completion is slated for the fall.

You may also like

GID Tops Out Phase I of $2B High...

Pinnacle Obtains $72.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Expansive to Open 48,000 SF Coworking Office Space...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 14,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 12,428 SF Retail...

Bright Realty Signs Three Tenants to Leases at...

George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center...

McShane, Ashlaur Break Ground on 96-Unit Mixed-Income Development...

Law Firm Leases Office Space at ROW DTLA...