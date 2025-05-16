Entrada Partners Acquires 243-Bed Student Housing Property in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Entrada Partners has acquired a 243-bed student housing property located near the western portion of the University of Texas at Austin campus. Built in 2012 and known as 24Longview, the property offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans across 70 units. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, lounge area, study rooms, green space and onsite laundry facilities. Kent Myers and Jordan Featherston of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. De’On Collins, Jayme Nelson and Samantha Jay of JLL arranged acquisition financing for Entrada Partners, which plans to implement capital improvements at 24Longview.