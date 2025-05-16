AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Entrada Partners has acquired a 243-bed student housing property located near the western portion of the University of Texas at Austin campus. Built in 2012 and known as 24Longview, the property offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans across 70 units. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, lounge area, study rooms, green space and onsite laundry facilities. Kent Myers and Jordan Featherston of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. De’On Collins, Jayme Nelson and Samantha Jay of JLL arranged acquisition financing for Entrada Partners, which plans to implement capital improvements at 24Longview.
Entrada Partners Acquires 243-Bed Student Housing Property in Austin
