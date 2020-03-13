REBusinessOnline

Entrada Partners Buys 151,736 SF Travis Park Plaza Office Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Travis ParK Plaza in San Antonio totals 151,736 square feet. The property was built in 1970 and renovated in 2001 and 2009.

SAN ANTONIO — Los Angeles-based investment firm Entrada Partners has purchased Travis Park Plaza, 151,736-square-foot office building located at 711 Navarro St. in San Antonio’s central business district. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2001 and 2009, the seven-story building was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenant such as Conviva Care Solutions, Kairoi Residential and Tetra Tech. Todd Mills, Carrie Caesar and Hunter Mills of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. De’On Collins of JLL arranged acquisition financing for Entrada Partners, which will implement a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program. Transwestern has been tapped to lease and manage the property.

