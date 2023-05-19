Entre Brokers Sale of Build-to-Suit Industrial Site in Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, Illinois

BARTLETT, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 3.7-acre industrial site for a build-to-suit project in Brewster Creek Business Park in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The corporate headquarters facility will be home to a printing and packaging company relocating out of Kane County. Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Mike Berkowitz of Entre represented the developer, Triumph Construction. JLL represented the buyer. The deal marks the fourth build-to-suit transaction that Entre has completed in Brewster Creek Business Park on behalf of Triumph.