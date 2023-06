SPRING GROVE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 101,323-square-foot industrial building in Spring Grove, a city in Northeast Illinois. The building sits on 10 acres at 3106 N. Route 12. Spring Grove-based All-Rite Spring Co. acquired the facility with plans to consolidate operations from multiple buildings. Dan Jones, Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the buyer. The sales price and seller were undisclosed.