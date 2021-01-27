Entre Commercial Realty Arranges Sale of 10,500 SF Industrial Building in Gurnee, Illinois

The property is located at 200 Ambrogio Drive.

GURNEE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 10,500-square-foot industrial building in Gurnee for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 200 Ambrogio Drive and features six drive-in doors as well as 2,200 square feet of office space. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the buyer, Gen-3 Investments LLC, which will use the facility for its pool service operations. Charlie Mintz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller.