REBusinessOnline

Entre Commercial Realty Arranges Sale of 10,500 SF Industrial Building in Gurnee, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property is located at 200 Ambrogio Drive.

GURNEE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 10,500-square-foot industrial building in Gurnee for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 200 Ambrogio Drive and features six drive-in doors as well as 2,200 square feet of office space. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the buyer, Gen-3 Investments LLC, which will use the facility for its pool service operations. Charlie Mintz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  