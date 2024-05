WOODSTOCK, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 17,600-square-foot truck maintenance and trailer parking facility in Woodstock, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 14400 Washington St., the property features more than seven acres of outdoor storage and trailer parking. Kevin Kaplan of Entre represented the seller, CTS Group of Cos. LLC. Andrei Andronic of Remax represented the buyer, Esquire Logistics.