Entre Commercial Realty Arranges Sale of 35,000 SF Industrial Building in Franklin Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 35,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park for an undisclosed price. The property at 10100 Pacific Ave. is situated near I-294 and O’Hare International Airport. Chris Wilbur and Jeffrey Locascio of Entre represented the seller, Climate Solutions Window & Doors, which expanded and relocated to a larger facility within Franklin Park. Edward Pohn of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.

