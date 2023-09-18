Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 66,786 SF Industrial Building in Morton Grove, Illinois

MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 66,786-square-foot industrial building in Morton Grove, a northern suburb of Chicago. Located at 5940 Oakton St., the property features four docks, four drive-in doors and a special use permit for an auto repair and body shop. Denise Chaimovitz of Entre brokered the transaction. Service King will continue leasing nearly 28,000 square feet, and the seller, Lin-Mar, will lease back roughly 39,000 square feet. Venture One Real Estate was the buyer.