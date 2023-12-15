Friday, December 15, 2023
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 111,594 SF Industrial Building in Schaumburg, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 111,594-square-foot industrial building located at 933 Remington Road in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, which features modern office finishes, is located within the Woodfield Business Center. Dan Benassi, Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the seller, a private investor who wished to sell the building in advance of a pending lease expiration in early 2024. Phil Reiff of JLL represented the buyer, NBS Corp., which plans to relocate from its current facility in Elk Grove Village.

