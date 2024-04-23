Tuesday, April 23, 2024
The property is located at 1450 Feehanville Drive within the Kensington Business Center.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 112,290 SF Industrial Building in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 112,290-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Mount Pleasant for an undisclosed price. The property, which features a clear height of 24 feet, is located at 1450 Feehanville Drive within the Kensington Business Center. Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the buyer, a joint venture between Nicholas & Associates and Parenti & Raffaelli. The buyers intend to occupy a portion of the facility and lease the remainder.

Nicholas & Associates is a full-service construction management and development company specializing in public projects, private sector work and multifamily developments in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida. Parenti & Raffaelli is a custom woodworking company specializing in custom finished millwork. Planned renovations for the property include a new entrance façade, office area, truck docks, landscaping, lighting and parking improvements. Mike Sedjo and Jack Brennan of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.  

