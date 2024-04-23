Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 112,290 SF Industrial Building in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 112,290-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Mount Pleasant for an undisclosed price. The property, which features a clear height of 24 feet, is located at 1450 Feehanville Drive within the Kensington Business Center. Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the buyer, a joint venture between Nicholas & Associates and Parenti & Raffaelli. The buyers intend to occupy a portion of the facility and lease the remainder.

Nicholas & Associates is a full-service construction management and development company specializing in public projects, private sector work and multifamily developments in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida. Parenti & Raffaelli is a custom woodworking company specializing in custom finished millwork. Planned renovations for the property include a new entrance façade, office area, truck docks, landscaping, lighting and parking improvements. Mike Sedjo and Jack Brennan of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.