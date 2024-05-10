Friday, May 10, 2024
The property is located at 12406 Hansen Drive.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 12,013 SF Industrial Facility in Hebron, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HEBRON, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 12,013-square-foot industrial facility in Hebron, a city in northeast Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. The property features additional land suitable for outdoor storage or future expansion. The facility once served as the headquarters of KBI Custom Case, a manufacturer specializing in casework for the commercial sector. Elisabeth Lazzara and Kevin Kaplan of Entre represented the seller, while Kevin Kaplan of Entre represented the buyer, CTS Group of Cos. The trucking and logistics company plans to utilize the space as its new headquarters.

