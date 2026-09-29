Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 142,370 SF Industrial Facility in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 142,370-square-foot industrial facility in Plainfield. Situated on 20 acres, the freestanding property features 19 loading docks, two drive-in doors, approximately 11,000 square feet of office space, heavy power and eight private rail spurs. A local transportation company purchased the building with plans to utilize it as its new corporate headquarters. Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Elisabeth Lazzara of Entre represented the buyer, while Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.