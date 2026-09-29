Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 142,370 SF Industrial Facility in Plainfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 142,370-square-foot industrial facility in Plainfield. Situated on 20 acres, the freestanding property features 19 loading docks, two drive-in doors, approximately 11,000 square feet of office space, heavy power and eight private rail spurs. A local transportation company purchased the building with plans to utilize it as its new corporate headquarters. Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Elisabeth Lazzara of Entre represented the buyer, while Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.

You may also like

37th Parallel Acquires 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Sachse,...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Shopping Center in Northwest...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 405-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Realterm to Develop Cargo Handling Facility at Harrisburg...

Victoria Industrial Acquires Seven-Building Portfolio in Northern Virginia...

Rockpoint Purchases 1 MSF Industrial Campus in Chester,...

JLL Arranges Sale of 270-Unit Apartment Community Near...

TSCG Brokers $8.4M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

GID Acquires 524-Unit Griffis North Creek Multifamily Community...