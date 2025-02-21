Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF Industrial Building in Crystal Lake, Illinois

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 17,200-square-foot industrial building located at 110 East St. in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The sales price was undisclosed. The freestanding property features a clear height of 18 feet, nine drive-in doors, ample parking and the potential for outside storage. The facility previously served as the headquarters of Fishstone Concrete Supply, a concrete product supplier. The buyer, RPM Building Solutions, plans to establish its new headquarters at the location. Elisabeth Lazzara, Mike DeSerto and Cory Kay of Entre were the sole brokers in the transaction.