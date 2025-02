ITASCA, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 17,541-square-foot industrial building in Itasca for an undisclosed price. Located at 1211 W. Norwood Ave., the freestanding manufacturing facility offers heavy power and ample parking with immediate highway access. John Joyce and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the buyer, Sea Converting Inc., a custom converter that provides custom-made covers, protectors and cases.