Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 21,460 SF Industrial Building in Mundelein, Illinois

The buyer plans to convert the building into a baseball training facility.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 21,460-square-foot industrial building in Mundelein, a northern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 300 Townline Road, the property features a clear height of 18 feet, one exterior dock, two drive-in doors and parking for 100 cars. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the buyer, a private investor that plans to convert the building into a baseball training facility. John Coleman of MK Asset Brokerage represented the undisclosed seller.

