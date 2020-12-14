Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 21,460 SF Industrial Building in Mundelein, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buyer plans to convert the building into a baseball training facility.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 21,460-square-foot industrial building in Mundelein, a northern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 300 Townline Road, the property features a clear height of 18 feet, one exterior dock, two drive-in doors and parking for 100 cars. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the buyer, a private investor that plans to convert the building into a baseball training facility. John Coleman of MK Asset Brokerage represented the undisclosed seller.