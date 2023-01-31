REBusinessOnline

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 21,500 SF Office Building in McHenry, Illinois

Community Consolidated School District purchased the building from Glacier Properties.

MCHENRY, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 21,500-square-foot office building located at 420 Front St. in McHenry for an undisclosed price. The two-story property was built in 2000. Dan Jones, Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the seller, Glacier Properties. Community Consolidated School District 15 purchased the buildings with plans to utilize it as a new central office for the McHenry School District.





