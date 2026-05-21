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AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 28,300 SF Industrial Building in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

WAUCONDA, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 28,300-square-foot industrial building located at 280-290 Industrial Drive in Wauconda. The freestanding facility features a clear height of 19 feet, two exterior docks and two drive-in doors. The buyer, WSI Machinery, plans to renovate both the office and warehouse spaces. The acquisition also provides future expansion capability, with the opportunity to lease the secondary unit. Founded in 1985, WSI provides woodworking machinery and supplies, including millwork, machinery and panel processing equipment. Elisabeth Lazzara, Mike DeSerto and Cory Kay of Entre represented the buyer. Bruce Kaplan of Premier Commercial Realty represented the seller.

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