Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 40,500 SF Industrial Building in South Holland, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buyer, Green Electric Solutions, will expand its footprint and increase its labor force.

SOUTH HOLLAND, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 40,500-square-foot industrial building in South Holland, a southern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 510 W. 172nd St. Chris Wilbur and Jeff Locascio of Entre represented the seller, Hadady Corp. Sam Deihs of Entre represented the buyer, Green Electric Solutions, an electronics recycler.