Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 42,780-square-foot industrial facility at 2375 Estes Ave. in Elk Grove Village within the O’Hare submarket. The freestanding property features three docks, two drive-in doors, heavy power, a clear height of 22 feet and ample car parking. The buyer, Excel Restoration, will use the building as its headquarters. Cory Kay, Mike DeSerto and Elisabeth Lazzara of Entre represented the undisclosed seller, while colleague Kevin Kaplan represented the buyer.