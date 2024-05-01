Wednesday, May 1, 2024
KBI Custom Case purchased the property at 2503 Spring Ridge Road.
Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,901 SF Industrial Building in Spring Grove, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SPRING GROVE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 42,901-square-foot industrial building in Spring Grove, a city in northeast Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 2503 Spring Ridge Road, the two-story facility features a clear height of 18 feet, one dock and eight drive-in doors. Elisabeth Lazzara, Mike DeSerto and Cory Kay of Entre represented the buyer, KBI Custom Case, which intends to renovate both the office and warehouse areas while utilizing half of the property as its new headquarters. The company specializes in millwork and casework for the commercial sector. Dawn Koenigseder of Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.

